Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,564 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

