Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 148,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.