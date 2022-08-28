Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $2.17 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $566.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

