Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 151 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.1 %

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $698.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.