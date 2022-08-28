Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,665 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

