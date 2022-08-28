Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 295 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.8 %

VRSK stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $1,525,048. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

