Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 944 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

