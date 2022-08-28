Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 13,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

