Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0685 on Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $998,495.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00827669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

