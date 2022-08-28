Handy Price Tops $0.0713 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handy has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00826288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars.

