Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Shares of HBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

