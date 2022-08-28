Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Robert Half International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after buying an additional 210,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Robert Half International by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 600,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 150,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

