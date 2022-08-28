Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,797,252 shares of company stock worth $33,344,686 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

