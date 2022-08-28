Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 132,500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in WEX by 231.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WEX by 12.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $197.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $889,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

