Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $186,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE UNM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

