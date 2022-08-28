Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

