Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

