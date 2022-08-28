Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,425 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 312,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.5% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxLinear by 14.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $864,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.