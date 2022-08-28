Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 372,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 230,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

