HashCoin Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $120,491.66 and approximately $7,725.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

