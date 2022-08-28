Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Cap of $370,991.80

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $370,991.80 and $19,109.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00084497 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

