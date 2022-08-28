Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $15.12 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and $140,759.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,068.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.27 or 0.07450915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00164848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00264280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00721683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00576373 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,505,900 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

