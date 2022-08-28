Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Hawkins Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HWKN opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $872.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

About Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.