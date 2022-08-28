Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of HWKN opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $872.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
