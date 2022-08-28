Head-To-Head Review: Backblaze (BLZE) versus Its Competitors

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Backblaze to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Backblaze and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million -$21.70 million -5.10 Backblaze Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 31.54

Analyst Ratings

Backblaze’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Backblaze and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Backblaze Competitors 1636 11282 24238 529 2.63

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of 20.38, indicating a potential upside of 169.87%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -52.11% -62.67% -28.68% Backblaze Competitors -78.74% -84.01% -7.62%

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

