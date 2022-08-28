Head-To-Head Survey: Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) versus Its Peers

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sigma Additive Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million -$7.39 million -1.19 Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 62.97

Sigma Additive Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sigma Additive Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Additive Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions rivals beat Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

