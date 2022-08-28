HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 338,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,545. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

