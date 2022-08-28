Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCIC. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,797 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $4,760,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HCIC remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,443. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
