Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 263.3% in August

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Heritage Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 24,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
