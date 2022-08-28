Heron Financial Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.56. 5,492,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

