Heron Financial Group LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.02. 4,347,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,369. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.