Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,677 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,694 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORA traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $94.66. 414,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

