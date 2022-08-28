Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. 76,912,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

