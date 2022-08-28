Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 354 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,661. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

