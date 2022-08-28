Hertz Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,556.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $289,115.65 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
