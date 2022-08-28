HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.27.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in HEXO by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 538,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HEXO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

