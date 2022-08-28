Hibiki Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,049.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Hibiki Finance has a total market capitalization of $752,264.76 and $11,049.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

