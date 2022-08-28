Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

