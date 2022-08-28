Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,726,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.