Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.
Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,726,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
