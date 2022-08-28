Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 308.4% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of Holcim stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 200,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Get Holcim alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HCMLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.