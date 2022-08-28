Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.08.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 74.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 111.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 26,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.24. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

