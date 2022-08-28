HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.0735

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $884,609.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00827669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

