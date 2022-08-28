HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $546.60.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $16.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.33. 443,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,649. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day moving average of $385.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HubSpot by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

