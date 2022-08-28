HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HUBS traded down $16.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day moving average is $385.41.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HubSpot by 42.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 128.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

