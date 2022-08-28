Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

HBM opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

