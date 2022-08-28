Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

