Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

