Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 35.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.