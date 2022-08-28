Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Cap of $327,565.40

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $327,565.40 and $5,532.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Grid+ (GRID) traded 392,800.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
HYDRO is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
