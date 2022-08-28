Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Up 141.5% in August

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Icanic Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 10,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Icanic Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icanic Brands (ICNAF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.