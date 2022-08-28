IDEX Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $44.63 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083071 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,170,047 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

