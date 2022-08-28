IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.05

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and traded as high as $30.10. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 609 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
